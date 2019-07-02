Report says Oklahoma has more medical marijuana patients than any other state

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new report says Oklahoma has more medical marijuana patients per capita than any other state.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has already enrolled more than 3.5% of the state’s population as patients in its first year.
The state medical marijuana agency attributes the strong patient participation to minimal financial obstacles and a lack of restrictions on qualifying conditions.
Oklahoma voters approved a medical marijuana measure in June of last year, and the industry has taken off quickly.
As of mid-last month, the agency had approved licenses for over 3,000 growers, 1,500 dispensaries and just under 900 processors.
Applying for the patient card online costs around $100, and is less than $25 for those on state-financed health care.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.