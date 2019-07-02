Study: Oklahoma the most dangerous state during Fourth of July

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new study from A Secure Life has ranked Oklahoma as the most dangerous state during the Fourth of July.
This is due to the fact that Oklahoma has a high wildfire risk.
Last year, about 1,700 acres per 100,000 were burned.
Oklahoma also has a high rate of traffic deaths for Independence Day weekend with about 2.5 highway deaths per million residents.
A Secure Life recommends using fireworks on a wide-open fireproof surface, keeping a water hose and a bucket of water nearby, and then soaking used fireworks in water before throwing them away.
