Study: Oklahoma the most dangerous state during Fourth of July

By Rebekah Fountain | July 2, 2019 at 4:18 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 4:18 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new study from A Secure Life has ranked Oklahoma as the most dangerous state during the Fourth of July.

This is due to the fact that Oklahoma has a high wildfire risk.

Last year, about 1,700 acres per 100,000 were burned.

Oklahoma also has a high rate of traffic deaths for Independence Day weekend with about 2.5 highway deaths per million residents.

A Secure Life recommends using fireworks on a wide-open fireproof surface, keeping a water hose and a bucket of water nearby, and then soaking used fireworks in water before throwing them away.

