Vehicle registration law goes into effect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new law went into effect Monday that changes things for drivers out on the road.
The law, which was signed by former Governor Mary Fallin last year, means that drivers will have to not just carry their license and proof of insurance in their vehicle, but also their registration.
Those who sell their cars to others will also have to keep their tag when they sell the car, and the person who buys it will then have to buy a new tag.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.