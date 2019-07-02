WFPD: Man charged with sexual assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man faces charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault after allegedly assaulting a 4-year-old girl in December of 2014.
According to court records, Michael Joseph Medina, 26, is charged with the crime which happened at an apartment in Wichita Falls.
In the report, investigators say the girl told them Medina had come into her bedroom on the night of the assault and asked her if she wanted “something good.” She said at the time she thought he was talking about candy but it was “privacy stuff.”
She said she tried to tell her mom the night it happened but Medina allegedly brought her back to her room.
Two other assaults also happened at later times following the original 2014 incident.
Medina has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault and is has a combined bond of $105,000.
