Altus man arrested after barricading self in apartment

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man was arrested Tuesday on a felony arrest warrant.
21-year-old Loren Rodriguez is facing felony charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Abuse After Prior Pattern of Physical Abuse and Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle.
Detectives in Altus were alerted that Rodriguez was at an apartment on the 2200 block of Falcon Road. Rodriguez barricaded himself in an apartment, but after around 20 minutes he was taken into custody without further incident.
He is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $250,000 bail.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.