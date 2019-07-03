Altus PD asking for help locating fugitives

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police are working with US Marshals and other authorities to find two fugitives. They say one of their children was found dead, three others in critical condition and another missing.
Last month, a “Failure to Appear” warrant was issued for 27-year-old Hakim Moore and 29-year-old Robin Alexander after the two were scheduled to appear in court on three counts of Child Abuse, one count of Child Neglect and one count of Enabling Child Neglect, but they never showed up.
Altus police say they got information the two had fled to St. Louis, Missouri to avoid arrest.
US Marshals say three of their children are in state custody in critical condition, while a fourth was found dead.
Their fifth child has not been located. Authorities say that child was born in a hotel room and never got official documentation.
Agencies are now asking for help in finding Moore and Alexander and that fifth child.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 911, the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121 or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Crime Stoppers line at 866-371-8477.
