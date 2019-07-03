City urging drivers to be more cautious after worker hit by semi

“A lot of things happen that aren’t real pleasant,” said Bearbow. “We’re not only trying to do a job out there, and people want to see the roads fixed, but they don’t always want to slow down or be inconvenienced by having to take a different route, an alternate route that they normally take. They do holler slurs at us. They do speed up, drive close to our cones, drive close to the people. But, you know, it’s something we know that happens and we’re prepared for it.”