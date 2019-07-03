First Alert 7 Forecast: hot & humid for the 4th, slim storm chances, and a run at triple digits next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hot temperatures will persist through next week with low storm chances in between.
A few clouds this evening then becoming mostly clear. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s by 9PM and low 70s by morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow. Temperatures will rise to 90 by noon and highs should easily top out in the mid 90s. It will feel like 100-102° with the humidity. By sunset, temperatures will fall back into the upper 80s to 90. Mostly clear tomorrow night with lows in the low 70s.
Partly cloudy and equally as hot on Friday. Highs in the mid 90s and south winds 10-20 mph. A weak boundary will be located to our north this weekend and could spark isolated storms each day. Many areas will stay dry. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
The summertime ridge of high pressure may strengthen early to mid next week, giving temperatures an extra boost. Some locations may hit 100 from Monday through Wednesday. Lows will stay in the mid 70s.
Have a great evening and a happy 4th of July!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
