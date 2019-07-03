First Alert 7 Forecast: hot & humid for the 4th, slim storm chances, and a run at triple digits next week

A few clouds this evening then becoming mostly clear. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s by 9PM and low 70s by morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow. Temperatures will rise to 90 by noon and highs should easily top out in the mid 90s. It will feel like 100-102° with the humidity. By sunset, temperatures will fall back into the upper 80s to 90. Mostly clear tomorrow night with lows in the low 70s.