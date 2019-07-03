First Alert 7 Forecast: Hot & Humid with Slim to None Chance for Rain!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A little rain for a luck few but most of us were bone dry. Don’t expect any rain chances or relief from this heat and humidity today. Most of the chances for rain on the 7day forecast are slim until we get into the weekend and then maybe a little better opportunity. Most of it this weekend will stay in Northern and Northeastern Oklahoma. The 4th of July looks good if you like hot and dry. There is a very slim chance of an isolated shower or storm. Don’t cancel any plans. Early next week it warms up to near the dreaded triple digits! Yuck. Thanks for watching us and trusting us with your weather......First Alert Meteorologist Steve Carano.