Lawton officers awarded at state awards banquet

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of Lawton police officers has been honored by the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police.
These pictures from the association’s awards ceremony were posted by the Lawton Police Department to Facebook.
Officer Christopher Blessing received the Medal of Valor and the Street Warrior Award.
Officer James Carr was awarded the Purple Heart and the Street Warrior Award, and officer Kolton Jones got Officer of the Year for Oklahoma.
He also received the Uniformed Officer of the Year award within the Lawton Police Department earlier this year.
