Ms. Black Oklahoma USA 2019 prepares for national pageant

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Ms. Black Oklahoma USA 2019 is getting ready this summer for a national pageant in Washington D.C.
Taylor Thompson is the first to hold this title in the state of Oklahoma in the division for those over the age of 27. Since earning the title she has been focusing on her business, working with individuals on how to set goals, and of course finding that perfect dress.
Taylor Thompson is from Lawton and interviewed with the Ms. Black USA pageant staff back in September and has done a lot with the community since earning the title. Thompson is a part of Leadership Lawton, The Friends of the Wichita's, and The Young Professionals of Lawton.
She said her favorite thing about holding this title is that it has pushed her to become comfortable with herself. Her mantra is create the life you want to live.
“Sometimes doors aren’t always going to open for you, so sometimes you have to create your own opportunities, and the second word is you because you want to create the world that you personally want to live, and not what society thinks you should live, not what your friends are doing on Facebook, and for me it’s been really learning about myself and being authentic," said Thompson.
Thompson said she has been spending a lot of time on her website Taylor D. Thompson.com creating a goal book.
“Sometimes we don’t take the time to write it down and focus on it, and so that’s where I wanted to get people involved in what are the goals, what are the things that you want to do in your life. Get that written down and see how we can create a plan moving forward," said Thompson.
Thompson’s sister said it’s been great watching Taylor accomplish so much. She said her perseverance is amazing.
“She’s really just a good role model for not just me, but for anybody, any young kid. She really shows that you don’t give up and you just keep going, and follow your dreams as much as you can," said Morgan Thompson.
Thompson said people are now able to vote for the 2019 Ms. Black USA People’s Choice Award which will be given at the pageant in August. She has provided a link on her Facebook, Ms. Black Oklahoma USA 2019.
