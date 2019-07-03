Pool safety urged in wake of drowning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Pool safety is in focus after after a toddler drowned last week.
We wanted to find out what families can do to keep their children safe while in the pool, or how to keep them out of it.
As the heat continues to rise, so do the number of people swimming in their residential pools.
One Lawton Fire Fighter said these calls don’t come in that often, but typically the situation could have been avoided.
Steven Monostori of the Lawton Fire Department said parents should make sure their doors are locked, and their kids can’t get outside. And if you have a pool gate, make sure it is locked as well.
“If you can’t find a child, the first thing you need to do is check the pool. That’s the first place you go. If you find a child in the pool, get the child out and have someone call 9-1-1 immediately,” said Capt. Monostori.
Emily Dehart manages a pool supply store in Duncan, and she said there are many items people can buy to keep the pool safe, like gates, alarms and life vests, but she said the most important thing is paying close attention whenever children are around the pool.
“Diligence on the parents part, always keep an eye on your child, be with them in the pool as much as possible,” said Dehart.
“Have someone designated to be constantly watching the kids. That’s all they do. They don’t need to be on their phones, or reading books, they need to be supervising the kids,” said Capt. Monostori.
Dehart said that often times people think pool floats can be used as a life saving device, but typically those aren’t sturdy enough to help.
“Some of these floaty things may not be buoyant enough to where a child can hold onto it. That’s why life ring is good, because it’s a solid piece, but still floats,” said Dehart.
Dehart said if you have a pool, it’s also important to make sure your kids understand the dangers, even if they aren’t swimming.
“It’s good for the kids to be familiar with the water, and know how to swim so they can make it to the ladder, or the steps in case they do fall in,” said Dehart.
“You should take the responsibility to learn CPR. In that case, if anything happens you are able to start CPR efforts before emergency personnel get on scene," said Capt. Monostori.
Dehart said this isn’t just a summer problem, because similar situations happen in hot tubs, so water safety is important all year round.
Captain Monostori said to call the Red Cross for more information on CPR training.
