Sen. Inhofe expects better quality of life for migrants at Fort Sill, talks foreign affairs in Lawton visit

“The president has really made his third official trip to North Korea. He did it without any notice, I didn’t even know it last week that he was going to go in there. Him and Kim Jong-un followed up and when you think about what this president has done. The first trip is what you’d expect, the second trip is when he said to Kim Jong Un, we’re going to get together, and I expect that you are going to do participate in doing away with your nuclear activity in the entire region. If you don’t do that, I’m not going to talk to you. He walked into the room, he said are you going to do that, he said nope. He didn’t even say goodbye, he just walked out. That’s the style of this president. So, he did a surprise visit last week and now you see a total change in Kim Jong-un. They were friendly and I look for great things.”