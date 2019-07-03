Series of wrecks along I-44 leaves one injured

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - A series of wrecks happened along the same stretch of I-44, injuring a driver and closing off a portion of the roadway,
The first happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon between mile markers 46 and 47, a few miles north of Medicine Park.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was northbound on I-44 this afternoon when his truck hydroplaned.
It went off the roadway to the right and rolled over a number of times.
The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for injuries to his head and body.
And as the evening's rain rolled into the area, an additional pair of crashes happened along the same stretch of roadway.
They happened just before 6 Tuesday evening.
No one was injured, though the crashes led to parts of the roadway being closed for a little over an hour.
