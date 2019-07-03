More details released in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning more about a woman who was shot last week in Lawton and now has a warrant for her arrest.
That's after Lawton Police Department released an officer's report from June 24th.
A woman who lives at a home near Northwest Arlington and Morford says she was asleep that night when she heard someone banging on the back door.
She said she grabbed a 22-rifle and went to the kitchen as an intruder broke through the door.
She fired two shots and then heard a woman yell “it’s me!” before that woman ran outside to get into a car.
Police say the intruder showed up at a hospital a short time time later with a gunshot wound to her stomach.
She's been identified as Rachel Gonzales and she's now wanted for attempted burglary.
The woman who shot her says she used to live with her because she’s her boyfriend’s daughter, but she hadn’t lived there for about nine months.
