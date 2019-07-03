Tree limbs in Duncan to be picked up on trash routes

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Duncan is changing its process for picking up tree limbs that were blown down after a storm that passed through two weeks ago.
We told you last week that they were going around picking up limbs for people who called the Parks Department.
Now, they're no longer bringing in extra crews, and instead Waste Connections crews will pick up limbs on their normal trash route on the 11th and 12th.
They just ask that you bring those limbs to the curb and have them in bundles.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.