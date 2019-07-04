Altus PD still searching for fugitives, believe the couple is with the missing child

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The search has ramped up, as Altus PD and the US Marshalls working this case believe these two individuals fled from Oklahoma and are now hiding out near St. Louis.
Altus Detective Colby Earls said on September 6th of last year, the police were called to assist DHS, because there were signs leading them to believe three of their children had been physically abused.
There is also an on-going investigation from 2017, when one of their children died.
The search for Moore and Alexander began when they missed a court date June 1st, on child neglect, and child abuse charges.
Altus Police also discovered Alexander gave birth outside of the hospital on or around May 2nd while out on bond, and detectives on this case say they believe the baby is a girl, and might be with the couple in Missouri.
'Through investigation we learned they left the area, and went to the St. Louis area. At that point, the US Marshalls were contacted and we asked for their assistance. As far as the apprehension of the two suspects, it was turned over to the Marshalls at that point. It’s very important they get arrested, but more importantly that the child is found, and her health and well being is good," said Detective Colby Earls.
Altus police say they believe Moore and Alexander have been on the run since the beginning of June.
US Marshalls are offering a reward up to $10,000 for any information leading to their arrest.
