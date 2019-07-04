Color casing ceremony held at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Wednesday there was a color casing ceremony to honor a unit on Fort Sill.
The 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery is set to head to Korea soon, where they will provide rocket missile fires.
Lieutenant Colonel James Raines says they’ve been preparing for this for the past nine months.
“Soldiers have trained exceptionally hard and I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished over the last few months preparing for deployment," said Raines.
He says they'll be replacing the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery who have been in Korea for the past nine months.
The 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery will also be spending nine months in Korea.
