Crews search for drowning victim at Lake Ellsworth

LAKE ELLSWORTH, Okla. (TNN) -Officials are searching for a drowning victim at Lake Ellsworth.
The call came across the radio just before 6:30 Thursday morning.
A medical helicopter was on standby, but was called off since it is now a recovery, and not a rescue.
A dive team has been called in.
Crews are searching an area east of the dam, near camping area six.
This is a developing story. You can count on us to update you as soon as we get more information.
