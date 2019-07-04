Crews search for drowning victim at Lake Ellsworth

By Makenzie Burk | July 4, 2019 at 7:05 AM CDT - Updated July 4 at 7:38 AM

LAKE ELLSWORTH, Okla. (TNN) -Officials are searching for a drowning victim at Lake Ellsworth.

The call came across the radio just before 6:30 Thursday morning.

A medical helicopter was on standby, but was called off since it is now a recovery, and not a rescue.

A dive team has been called in.

Crews are searching an area east of the dam, near camping area six.

This is a developing story. You can count on us to update you as soon as we get more information.

