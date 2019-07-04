Duncan assisted living facility celebrates Independence Day

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - An Independence Day celebration was held Wednesday in Duncan at the Canoe Brook Assisted Living Facility.
The theme was American Heart, Southern Soul.
Residents at the Assisted Living Facility got the chance to take part in several activities, and one person there, Carl Slifer, was named the 2019 Stephens County Founders Day King.
He was given a citation from the Senate by Senator Paul Scott and Representative Marcus McEntire, both of Duncan.
“It’s just we want to be more patriotic and celebrate our country’s 243rd birthday. So, that’s what it’s all about," said Mynan Hutto, Activities Director for Canoe Brook.
An honor guard was even there to present the colors.
