Duncan celebrates third annual “Family Fun Day”

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Many organization from the City of Duncan helped throw their third annual family fun day to celebrate Independence Day with the Duncan community.
Thousands of locals gathered at Abe Raizen park to enjoy rides, games, and free food.
First Baptist Church in Duncan was responsible for the actual event, but the Chamber of Commerce, and other local businesses donated money for the booths, and helped secure volunteers.
The night capped off with a firework show,.
Organizers for the event said it took a lot of teamwork to make this event happen, but seeing the community show up in droves made the work worth it.
“I really enjoy seeing the families come out with their kids, enjoy their time together, and that’s really what we want to do. We want to let them know there’s a place that cares about families, so this is a very practical way to say we want to make a difference in your life," said Pastor Bryan Pain, one of the events organizers.
