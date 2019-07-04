First Alert 7 Forecast: Happy 4th! Heat & Humidity the big story today.

By Steve Carano | July 4, 2019 at 7:32 AM CDT - Updated July 4 at 7:44 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies today. High temperature today near 96. I don’t expect any rain but the heat index values will feel like 100-104 today. The next best chance for some rain or relief will be Saturday and Sunday. The chances here are not great.

Fireworks displays forecast for this evening: Temperatures in the upper 80s and South winds 10-20mph. Humid but no rain expected.

The 7-day forecast shows a trend of hotter and drier. Our first 100 for Lawton may arrive as early as Monday. Be safe with the heat, lake and fireworks.

Happy Independence Day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Steve Carano

