First Alert 7 Forecast: spotty weekend storms and triple digits for next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Temperatures will rise slightly by next week, possibly reaching 100 for the first time in a few towns.
Happy Independence Day, Texoma! For the rest of your 4th, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear as temperatures fall into the upper 80s by 9PM. South winds 10-15 mph. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the 70s.
Becoming partly cloudy tomorrow with south winds 10-20 mph and highs in the mid to upper 90s. This weekend, we’ll bring in a slight chance of storms each day but the better chances will stay north. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Next week, the summertime ridge will strengthen right over the Southern Plains. This will help bring in the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. Expect highs around 100 from Monday through Wednesday and we will stay dry. Later next week into next week, temperatures may drop a bit and low storm chances may return.
