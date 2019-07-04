Fort Sill holds Independence Day celebration

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill celebrated Independence Day this afternoon with a salute to the nation. The celebration had a parade, the 77 Army Band, and a firing for each of the 50 states from Fort Sill’s salute battery.
Fort Sill is one of two salute batteries in the nation. The other is in Washington, D.C. Capt. Tyger Lyons, the unit's commander, said it's an honor to be a part of the unit and celebration.
“So, it’s part of saluting the nation, remembering the history and where we’ve come from and remembering the people that have gone before us and the price that’s been paid to get us to this point to where we can celebrate our independence and the freedom that we have as Americans.”
