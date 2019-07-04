Lanes closed after Lawton crashes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Traffic near Elmer Thomas Park was slowed Wednesday evening after two separate crashes along Cache road.
The first crash happened at 6th street and Cache road around 5 Wednesday evening between a Moving truck and a car.
The second happened just west of the first.
It’s unclear what led to the crashes but the right lanes of Cache going eastbound were closed off as authorities dealt with the scene.
