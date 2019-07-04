Local firework displays set for July 4th

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The town of Marlow is getting prepared for their full slate of Independence Day events for Thursday.
The day will begin with a parade at Redbud Park, where they will vote on best floats, as well as awards for classic cars.
After the parade, they will begin the all day celebration, and guests can hear live music, play games, and pick their dinner from over 20 food vendors.
Marlow will also present another concert at 6;:30, and then guests can get comfortable and watch one of the largest firework shows in Southwest Oklahoma.
“It started many, many years ago. The one we can trace back to is 1892, and the 4th of July has just been Marlow’s deal. It’s become a traditional right of passage for Marlow folks, you know when you missed one. The summer just doesn’t feel complete for Marlowites," said Jason McPherson, Marlow City Manager.
And Marlow isn’t the only firework show available for people in Southwest Oklahoma Thursday.
The Apache Casino in Lawton will also host a show.
The Salute to the Heroes of America Fireworks Celebration is fee and open to anyone who wants to attend.
There will be a Heroes of America Ceremony, food vendors, live music and plenty of activities for the kids.
They're also going to have a fly-over featuring four F-16 fighter jets..
They’ll wrap it all up with a fireworks show.
“We don’t want to be known just that we’re a casino. We’re trying to reach out and have a lot of activities for people to do all around the city and out goal is that when you get up in the morning, ‘hey what’s going on over at Apache Casino’," Lynn Ray, General Manager.
Gates open tomorrow, July 4th at 5 p.m.
Parking and admission are free.
The flyover will happen at 8 and the fireworks display at 9.
