OHP ramping up patrols ahead of holiday weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Before you head out for celebrations this Fourth of July, make sure you have a designated driver.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sending more troopers out looking for drunk drivers or anyone breaking the law.
Trooper Morgan Harp says if you do get pulled over, keep your hands on the wheel and don’t make sudden movements.
He also offers a piece of advice for all drivers.
“Be a defensive driver, you may be the best driver on the road, but that person next to you may not be. They could be under the influence drugs or alcohol. Watch where you’re gonna be, don’t watch where you are and drive safely," said Harp.
Trooper Harp says during the holidays they see more drunk drivers or people under the influence of drugs.
You are urged to either have a designated driver or plan to use a ridesharing program.
