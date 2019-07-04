UPDATE: Man charged with manslaughter following April crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A warrant is out for a man charged with first-degree manslaughter after he caused a three-car crash and ran through a home in Lawton back in April.
Nancy Snider was riding with her husband Stoney Snider on SE 45th street when he hit a car, slammed into the back on another car on Lee Boulevard then left the roadway and crashed into a home along Lee Boulevard
She died two months after the crash. It was reported that she was taken to a trauma hospital in Oklahoma City due to multiple skull fractures following the accident.
After learning that she died, Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, with the Lawton Police Department, said they reopened and reinvestigated the case.
“And we were able to come up with some more information as far as her injuries were a result from the wreck which also caused her to die,” Sgt. Jenkins said.
He said they're still waiting for results from his blood test to come back. He could face more charges if anything is found in his system.
The police report states he was driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.