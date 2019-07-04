Volunteer fire departments prepare for busy 4th of July

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - Volunteer fire departments across the county are gearing up for a potentially busy 4th of July.
The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department will be on standby throughout Thursday night in case of a fire.
Because fireworks are not allowed in city limits Chief Lin Newton says people will go out into the county and set them off. But you are urged to make sure you are popping fireworks in a safe area and get permission from the land owner.
Chief Newton also says not to be fooled by the recent spring rains we’ve gotten.
“We’ve had a lot of rain and vegetation, but humidity is sucking moisture out. Some of that grass is drying out. It could catch fire," said Newton.
Chief Newton encourages everyone to have a water supply handy for any small fires, but immediately call the fire department.
