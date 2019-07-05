Community helps clean up damaged splash pad

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A splash pad in Duncan is open again after city officials said people damaged it by shooting fireworks off of it Friday night. It happened at Douglas Splash Pad in Duncan.
The trash left on the splash pad caused a delayed opening. City workers spent the morning clean it, but they weren't the only ones.
"I got word this morning that there was a couple of City of Duncan here cleaning up by themselves, so I drove straight up here and the two city employees I saw, they had picked up a lot of the big trash," Reavis Hammond said.
When Hammond got to the park, he called some people to let them know what was going on and around 20 people ended up helping including kids.
"The kiddos were coming out for the splash pad, but before they got to go to the splash pad they had to help clean up a little bit," Hammond said.
Shamear Newberry-Scott said they clean the park after the 4th of July every year, but city workers got to it before they did. They didn't seem upset about the mess that was left, but she wishes they used a different area.
"I would encourage them to use other areas of the park and not the splash pad because it's a vital necessity here for the community and for the children," Newberry-Scott said.
Hammond said he'd call this the cleanest park in Duncan.
"It's a community over here,” he said. “It's not just a park people come and play it's their home and they treat it like that. They love and respect this place. I know there was some disappointment this morning with the trash left over from fireworks, but that is no way indicative of how this community feels about this place and the way they treat this place. It now looks even better than it did last night."
With the community coming together, they got the trash cleaned up in just a few hours.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.