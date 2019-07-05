Duncan home destroyed in fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man is safe after a fire destroyed his home earlier this morning.
Robert Knapp said he was in his home on West Maple Friday morning when his dog started whining and pawing at the door, so he grabbed him and took him for a walk. When he returned, nearly everything in his home had been destroyed.
While Knapp was walking his dog, his neighbor, Robbie Kunze, came outside and discovered the fire.
"I started screaming and hollering at my wife to call 911. I went to the front door and opened it and yelling but there was so much smoke in there you couldn’t see anything, even on the floor. It was just fully engulfed in smoke and I was yelling is anybody there, is anybody there. I was just praying nobody was there,” Kunze said.
Meanwhile, Knapp had no idea what was going on.
"I heard sirens and I hear them all the time anyway, didn’t think much of it until they stopped at the lady’s house in front of me and my house was on fire,” Knapp said.
The fire destroyed nearly everything Knapp owns, leaving him wondering where to go and what to do.
"I don’t know. It’s pretty tough right this minute. But in an hour or so it’ll be better, I’ll go finish building the fence I’m building and paint the front of granny’s house and think while I’m doing that and then I’ll decide what to do,” Knapp said.
Duncan Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Rob Loafman said they are unsure of what, exactly, caused the fire but he said he is thankful no one was injured.
"That’s always a positive. The occupant was out with some pets at the time on a walk. He came back to find it which is terrible. Anytime someone has a loss of property it’s tough but there are worse situations involving pets or human lives,” Loafman said.
While he lost nearly all of his possessions, Knapp still has hope.
"The man upstairs does everything for a reason. Something good has got to come out of this because I'm not going to let anything but good come from it,” Knapp said.
Knapp has already contacted the Red Cross and said they have offered to help him.
