First Alert 7 Forecast: a few storms possible this weekend; triple digits possible next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Spotty weekend storms could cool off a few, otherwise it will remain hot through next week.
Partly cloudy this evening and overnight as temperatures drop to the upper 80s by 9PM and mid 70s by morning. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid tomorrow with a slight chance of storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. South winds 10-15 mph. A low storm chance will linger through Sunday morning as lows drop into the 70s. By Sunday afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies and highs near 99.
The summertime ridge will build right over Texoma next week and temperatures will make a run at 100° from Monday through Wednesday. Expect lots of sunshine, lows in the 70s, and south winds. Winds may briefly shift to the east or northeast Wednesday into Thursday but temperatures will not be much cooler.
Stay cool this weekend and enjoy!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
