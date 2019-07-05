First Alert 7 Forecast: a few storms possible this weekend; triple digits possible next week

Partly cloudy this evening and overnight as temperatures drop to the upper 80s by 9PM and mid 70s by morning. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid tomorrow with a slight chance of storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. South winds 10-15 mph. A low storm chance will linger through Sunday morning as lows drop into the 70s. By Sunday afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies and highs near 99.