First Alert 7 Forecast: The heat & humidity is main story with slim chance for rain today and this weekend.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Heat and humidity will be the main weather highlight today and definitely next work week, as the triple digits return. There is a slim, less than 20% chance, for rain today as well. Best time would be later this afternoon and early evening but the better chances come this weekend, Saturday into Sunday morning. This will be remains of a complex of storms that will come out of Western Kansas. Then the heat builds in with 100 to 101 for Tuesday and Wednesday. A little cooler on Thursday with a chilly 98!