Lawton Lake Staff, visitors frustrated with litter problem

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Litter is a major problem at lakes around Lawton over the 4th of July.
With so many people staying at Lake Lawtonka and Ellsworth to celebrate the 4th, visitors said people choosing to litter makes no sense.
“There is actually a trashcan right next to our campsite, so I don’t know why there would be any reason to litter, considering you have to walk 10 steps to throw something away," said lake visitor Christopher Alkire.
“There shouldn’t be any excuse at all, In all honesty I leave with everything I came with," said lake visitor Tyler Bailey.
Alkire said visiting the lake becomes less fun when the campsite is covered in trash.
“We go the lake pretty often, and it’s not really appealing when it’s the first thing you see when you pull up to the campsite,” said Alkire.
Lake Staff said the fine for littering at City Lakes is 750 dollars, but it has to be reported from someone who actually saw it happen, which makes it hard to catch people.
“It’s definitely on people to report it, not only for others here, but for self morale. If you see someone littering at least say something, and ask if they forgot to pick this up," said Bailey.
“All we can do is continue to let people know, please pick up your trash, you aren’t the only person utilizing the day-use area," said Lake Supervisor Jim Bonnarens.
Before the weekend even started, Lake Staff said they tried to solve the litter problem before it could get out of hand.
“During the 4th of July barbecue, swimming area, we went down there and handed out trash bags, and because of that it really cut down on the amount of litter today to pick up,” said Bonnarens.
Bonnarens said even if there was a little less than expected, they still had to spend six hours cleaning up trash left behind, and most of that was at the public, and day-use areas.
“A little ownership goes along way, hopefully these folks don’t live that way at home. We’d like for them to not only treat the public’s property nice, but the people who all come in,” said Bonnarens.
And because no staff works on the weekend, Lake Staff expects the problem to be even worse on Monday.
