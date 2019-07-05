Minor injuries reported in Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A couple of drivers suffered some minor injuries in a crash Thursday evening in east Lawton.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast 60th Street and Gore Boulevard.
LPD says a blue Mazda was heading north of 60th and did not stop at a stop sign.
Officers say that caused a crash with a Honda heading west on Gore.
They gave the Mazda driver a ticket for failure to yield.
Both drivers refused medical treatment.
