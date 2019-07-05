Minor injuries reported in Lawton crash

July 4, 2019 at 10:55 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 10:55 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A couple of drivers suffered some minor injuries in a crash Thursday evening in east Lawton.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast 60th Street and Gore Boulevard.

LPD says a blue Mazda was heading north of 60th and did not stop at a stop sign.

Officers say that caused a crash with a Honda heading west on Gore.

They gave the Mazda driver a ticket for failure to yield.

Both drivers refused medical treatment.

