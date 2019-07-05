VFW Post 5263 celebrates Independence Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The event at VFW post 5263 went on from 1 to 3 Thursday afternoon.
They invited veterans and the public out to eat hamburgers, hot dogs, mac and cheese and cake.
The post commander said they wanted to give back and say thanks to local veterans through the event.
“We want you to know that we honor you, celebrate you, that you are an important piece of our past, present and future, and thank you for your service," said post commander Erica Wilson-Traxler.
They also had a band playing throughout the event.
