Cherry Days happening at Tillman Co. Farmers Market

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - Saturday is Cherry Day at the Tillman County Farmer’s Market and new this year, they are accepting SNAP.
Beginning at 8 a.m. at 420 South Main in Frederick, you can shop a selection of locally raised beef, fresh produce, baked goods, plants, and many other vendors.
There are several other fundraisers happening at the event for you to support.
Tillman County Farmers Market volunteer Brandy McIntyre says SNAP-accepting farmers markets help more families have access to fresh quality food.
“Other Farmers Markets in the area accept SNAP benefits and we wanted to have that as something we did in our community. Because it’s beneficial. We want to encourage the people to eat healthy, fruits and vegetables, and that to be part of their daily meal," says McIntyre.
This weekend the Farmer’s Market will have entertainment for the kids and delicious ribeye steak sandwiches too!
For more information about this event, find the Tillman County Farmers Market on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.