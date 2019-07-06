First Alert 7 Forecast: Relief from the heat today with some rainfall!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton received 0.54″ of rainfall Saturday and that kept us out of the 90s. There are other opportunities for rainfall but they dry up pretty quick. Sunday we get back to hot and slim chances for rain. Same thing for Monday but Tuesday and beyond is a whole new ballgame. Triple digits will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooling to the mid to upper 90s the rest of the week. This will be the first time this summer, that Lawton could easily see the 100s. I was hoping and praying they would stay away......mother nature said, not so fast!