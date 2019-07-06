Five injured in Stephens Co. crash

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (TNN) - Five people were injured after a crash outside of Duncan.
According to OHP, the crash happened just after 10 Thursday night on a County Road east of Duncan.
They say the driver of the car was southbound and went into an embankment after failing to navigate a curve.
There were five people in the car, and all were taken to various medical centers to be treated for their injuries.
The driver and one of his passengers were taken by survival flight to the OU Medical Center, while another passenger was flown to the Integris Southwest Medical Center. All three were admitted in good condition, though their current status is unknown.
The other two people were treated and released at the Duncan Regional Hosptial.
