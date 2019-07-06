July 4th holiday saw surge in county fire calls

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The start of the holiday weekend saw a surge in fire calls across the county.
According to Comanche County Emergency Management, 37 outside fires were reported over the 24-hour July 4th weekend.
That's a jump from last year's 20 reported fires.
Emergency Management says none of the fires got out of control or caused major damage, but the sheer number kept officials busy throughout the night.
They say the busiest time for fire crews was between 6 and 11:30.
