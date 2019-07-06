Kids learn with Funventure class at Discovery Outpost

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - Discovery Outpost in Medicine Park held a Funventure class Friday to teach local kids about the world around them.
The owner of Discovery Outpost says in the class, for kids eight years old and up, kids learn about science and then get to have fun making crafts.
Friday’s class was all about what led up to the Ice Age.
They got to learn about some of the animals from that time period, as well.
Discovery Outpost’s owner, Luke Barrett, explained just why it’s so important to have these classes for local kids.
“We want to be an epicenter for arts, education, science and fun. We want children to really get a feel for the world around them and what opportunities are out there," said Barrett.
He says they will soon have a new program focusing on performing arts, including a choir and theatre, with rehearsals beginning in August and the first performance in November.
If you’d like to learn about upcoming classes or get your child involved, you can find the Discovery Outpost on Facebook.
