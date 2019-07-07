Disc golfers participate in Prairie Dog Open

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Disc Golfers have been making the rounds at Elmer Thomas Park this weekend for the first ever Prairie Dog Open.
50 players, both amateur and pro, traveled from across the state, and beyond to play in the first ever Prairie Dog Open, a disc golf tournament at Elmer Thomas Park.
The sport is similar to golf, but with frizbees.
“There’s baskets in the ground. So, if you come out here to Elmer Thomas Park, there’s these white dynamic veterans baskets. The goal is to get the disc into the basket in the fewest shots possible," said Matt Siri.
The inaugural tournament was made possible through several sponsors, including Hyzerbomb Discs and the Lawton Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Everything’s been running really smooth. Like I said, the city really came up strong for this tournament. The convention and visitors bureau sponsored the tournament, provided a lot of the cash that allowed a lot of the pro players that came in this weekend to play. The pros are competing, first place is taking over $1,000 this weekend.”
The president of the Lawton Disc Golf Club said he’s pleased with the turnout for the inaugural event, and believes the tournament can become a large impact on the community.
“What I’m hoping for is within the next 3-5 years that we can maybe have about three courses here beause I’d really like to have the tournament turn into where we have about five to ten thousand people show up and they stay here for about a week," said Thomas Windover.
Siri said disc golf is a great form of low-impact exercise.
“Well, walking six miles a round, and you play two rounds, I walked almost 15 miles yesterday. So, it’s a good workout, good exercise, low-impact on the body, so anybody can play. I’ve had players 85 years old play in my tournaments before," said Siri.
St. Mary’s is hosting a disc golf tournament fundraiser on July 21st. If you’re local and want to check out what the sport is all about, that will be a great opportunity to do so! That tournament will also be at Elmer Thomas Park from 8:15-5 p.m.
