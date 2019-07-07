Early morning rollover accident sends one to the hospital

JACKSON COUNTY (TNN) - Shortly after 12:30 Sunday morning, Altus Area First Responders received a report of a westbound pickup truck on Highway 62 that swerved to avoid a deer and left the roadway at a high rate of speed. The pickup rolled over just west of the bridge, east of the Olustee turn off from Highway 62.
The report stated that a male subject was laying alongside of the pickup truck. The victim was transported by Jackson County EMS to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. The full extent of the victim’s injuries and the specific details contributing to the accident are unknown at this time.
We’ll bring you updates as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.