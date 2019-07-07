First Alert 7 Forecast: Isolated storms possible again tomorrow then highs around 100 Tuesday into Wednesday

Tuesday & Wednesday will be very hot and we could hit 100° for the first time this summer. South winds 10-20 mph, shifting to the north late Wednesday as a weak cool front arrives from the north. Expect lots of sunshine both days but a few storms may develop later Wednesday. Behind the front, temperatures will stay in the 90s on Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Sunny skies and seasonable highs in the mid 90s are expected from Friday into the weekend.