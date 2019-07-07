First Alert 7 Forecast: Isolated storms possible again tomorrow then highs around 100 Tuesday into Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A few low storm chances this week, otherwise a hot and quiet pattern will develop.
Isolated storms are possible this evening, ending from 10PM-midnight. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures falling from the 90s into the 80s by 9PM. Overnight lows in the mid 70s.
There is a slight chance of fog tomorrow morning, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Any storms will end after sunset.
Tuesday & Wednesday will be very hot and we could hit 100° for the first time this summer. South winds 10-20 mph, shifting to the north late Wednesday as a weak cool front arrives from the north. Expect lots of sunshine both days but a few storms may develop later Wednesday. Behind the front, temperatures will stay in the 90s on Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Sunny skies and seasonable highs in the mid 90s are expected from Friday into the weekend.
