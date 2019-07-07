Go Green Festival attracts crowds

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Go Green Festival for medical marijuana is currently going on right now at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton.
Saturday morning, lines of people could be seen outside waiting to enter the festival at the coliseum. It offers live music, vendors, and giveaways.
There are also multiple doctors on site for recommendations, which will cost $75 for the general public and $60 for veterans. This event is sponsored by Med Dispensary, Helix Extracts, Texoma Hemp Clothing and Lawton High Dispensary.
One of the sponsors said their goal for today’s event is to be the largest patient drive in southwest Oklahoma.
“Come out and see what’s new and happening in the industry. Come out and get your medical marijuana recommendation. See the vendors that you’re going to be buying from inside the stores. See their products," said Eddie Neugebauer.
The Go Green Festival will be going on until 10 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Eddie said if you can’t make it out to the event but are still interested in a medical marijuana recommendation, you can message his dispensary, Med Dispo, and he’ll get you taken care of.
