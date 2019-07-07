Lawton Farmers Market offers huge selection of locally grown produce

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It was a busy day at the Lawton Farmers Market, as shoppers admired and bought goods from local vendors.
The Lawton Farmers Market provides a family friendly atmosphere, and the largest selection of locally raised produce and meat in southwest Oklahoma! The market also allows SNAP, Senior and Double Up Oklahoma benefits.
One woman and her husband stopped by the market for the very first time, even though they’ve been living in Lawton for decades. They said they use to garden their own crops, and now they’re looking to buy fresh produce from others in the area.
“It’s a lot that they have that I didn’t think would be here. So, who I should have had with me was my daughter, because she gets all into the different types of food and fresh veggies and everything. That’s who I should have had with me.”
The Lawton Farmers Market is open every Wednesday and Saturday morning from 8 to noon.
There you can find the fresh produce, honey, and several other types of local products, located at 920 southwest Sheridan Road.
