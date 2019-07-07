New members added to families at Two Hearts Adoption Drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It's the first Saturday of the month, or known at Lawton Animal Welfare as their Two Hearts Adoption Drive.
The monthly event is your chance to pick out any adoptable animal for only $20, and several people came out for the special offer.
The field supervisor at Lawton Animal Welfare says after the July 4th holiday, they’re usually full of cats, dogs, and other animals looking for good homes. Luckily, there were many people who stopped by their Two Hearts Adoption event to add another member to their family.
“We’ve had a lot of people coming through today. We’ve got a lot available at this time, and we’ve got some puppies. So, they may not all get adopted. If you’re looking for a puppy, come back next week. See what we’ve got," said Roy Rodrick.
Lawton Animal Welfare is open Tuesday through Friday, from 11-1 p.m. and from 2-6 p.m. They are open on Saturday’s from 10-2 p.m. Rodrick said they always have great pets available, so you can stop by if you’re looking to adopt or volunteer.
