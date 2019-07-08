Authorities looking for inmate who left work detail in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who ran away from a work crew near the Great Plains Museum in Lawton.
A “Be On the Look Out” BOLO was issued for Mark Tenequer around 11:30 a.m.
Tenequer was described as an Indian male, 5′8″ and 234 lbs. He was wearing orange inmate clothing at the time he disappeared but could have changed clothes.
He also reportedly stole a White Honda Odyssey van near the museum and was last seen in south Lawton.
Contact authorities if you have any information on his whereabouts.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.