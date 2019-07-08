Duncan man lives out his dream of owning snow cone business

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -A Duncan man is proving there’s no business like the snow business. After retiring a year ago he decided to live out his dream of opening his own mobile snow cone stand on wheels.
Daniel Baxter said he wanted to something different after retiring. So he bought an old daycare van and transformed it into a self-serve snow cone stand.
Daniel Baxter is a former butcher by trade, but now he’s in the business of making snow cones. He said he got the idea after many years of working with small businesses.
“I thought it was cool and neat, something fun, and so we decided to do it, and my oldest son, we went and found an old daycare bus ripped out the seats, put on the wrap, and now we’re selling snow cones making happiness one snow cone at a time," said Baxter.
Baxter said it took about two and a half months to get the bus ready for business. His son said there’s a lot more to it than just being able to sell snow cones.
“It’s definitely a lot more family time. My kiddos, I’ve got two kids, and they get to come and make snow cones every time they come to his house, and my brother’s kid gets to make snow cones, and then behind the events there’s always family time getting ready for these, and it’s a good bonding experience for all of us," said Chad Baxter.
Baxter said it’s gratifying to have accomplished a goal and share it with his family. He said his favorite part is watching the kids get creative making their snow cone.
“I had one girl one time put twelve flavors in a little cup and never spilled a drop. It was just awesome, but they just love it and it seems like the little kids get a kick out of snow cones. and that’s what I enjoy it watching everybody have fun," said Daniel Baxter.
Dandy Dan’s Shaved Ice has been in business since June and Baxter said he enjoys giving back to the community and will travel around Oklahoma to anyone who wants him to come out.
