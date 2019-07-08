Firefighters respond to structure fire on Bishop Road

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Bethel Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened just before midnight Saturday on Bishop Road.
According to a post on Bethel Road Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, it was caused by a vehicle fire under a carport. All residents had already evacuated before first responders arrived on scene.
Hulen and Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Departments along with Comanche County Emergency Management provided assistance. It was controlled within 30 minutes.
The vehicle was a total loss, but they managed to save the home.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.